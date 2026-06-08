Hartford police: Scammers call businesses, residents, what you need to know

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The Brief Scammers are calling Hartford residents and businesses (even City Hall) threatening immediate electric service disconnection, police say. Legit utility disconnections are always notified in writing; Hartford Utilities will never demand immediate payment over the phone. Hang up immediately—do not call numbers provided by the caller.



Hartford police are warning residents and business owners of a scam.

Scam warning

What we know:

In a post on the Hartford Police Department Facebook page, officials said scammers "are calling businesses and residents, stating they are sending a tech out to disconnect services, specifically electric service. We even received a call at City Hall." Officials say never call the scammers back at a number that they provide.

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Officials say Hartford Electric services the City of Hartford and Village of Slinger residential and commercial electric. If there is to be a disconnection, you would be notified in writing from the city.

What you can do:

Hartford police say if you receive one of these calls, you are urged to hang up. If you feel the need to follow up, call Hartford Utilities Billing Department at 262-673-8212.

We Energies gas customers can contact them direct at 800-242-9137.