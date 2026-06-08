Hartford police: Scammers call businesses, residents, what you need to know
HARTFORD - Hartford police are warning residents and business owners of a scam.
Scam warning
What we know:
In a post on the Hartford Police Department Facebook page, officials said scammers "are calling businesses and residents, stating they are sending a tech out to disconnect services, specifically electric service. We even received a call at City Hall." Officials say never call the scammers back at a number that they provide.
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Officials say Hartford Electric services the City of Hartford and Village of Slinger residential and commercial electric. If there is to be a disconnection, you would be notified in writing from the city.
What you can do:
Hartford police say if you receive one of these calls, you are urged to hang up. If you feel the need to follow up, call Hartford Utilities Billing Department at 262-673-8212.
We Energies gas customers can contact them direct at 800-242-9137.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Hartford Police Department.