Harlem Globetrotters at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 31; what to know

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The Brief The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their Rivalry Tour to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Dec. 31. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. The party starts the second you walk through the doors with an all-new, completely free pregame tip-off party for everyone!



Catch the Harlem Globetrotters in Milwaukee this New Year’s Eve when their Rivalry Tour stops at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 31.

Ticket information

What you can do:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. at www.fiservforum.com.

Planning a group outing? Save big on standard box office prices and unlock prime seating options exclusively for your crew when you buy group tickets! Take your group outing to the next level at https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/groups.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning Monday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. - Thursday, Oct. 1, 9 p.m., through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

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New Year's Eve show

The Details:

According to a news release, this year’s tour shakes things up with a brand-new style of play, fresh rivals, and high-stakes challenges. Best of all, fans are right in the middle of the action.

The excitement kicks off when the second doors open with a brand-new, free pre-game tip-off party for all ticket holders. Lucky fans will get pulled right onto the court to join the action, while everyone in the stands gets roped into the fun, too.

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For the fans that want even more access, unrivaled Premium Fan Experiences put you closer to the team than ever before:

ULTIMATE FAN PASS (NEW!) – Be among the first fans inside the arena for 30 minutes of first look, on-court access with the Harlem Globetrotters before doors open to everyone else.

MVP COURT PASS (NEW!) - Get closer to the team than almost any fan ever does – join the Harlem Globetrotters on the court in the moments before the game begins!

VIP BENCH TICKETS - This is your ticket, elevated. Sit on the bench for the entire game, front row to every play. Choose your side: Globetrotters VIP Bench or Rivals VIP Bench.