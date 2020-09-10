'Happy to be alive:' Woman set on fire reflects on unprovoked attack

Just over a week since Amber Fuller, 30, was set on fire in an unprovoked attack in Waukesha, she said Thursday, Sept. 10 she's focused on healing, and despite the pain, she's staying optimistic.

"My spirits seem to still be high, and I'm just happy to be alive," said Fuller.

Amber Fuller, 30, identified by family as the victim of a Waukesha attack in which she was set on fire while walking her dogs

Fuller is healing after a man set her on fire on Sept. 2.

"You hear of things like this happening, but you never think that it can ever be you," said Fuller.

Fuller was walking her dogs in Waukesha when a man started running at her, throwing some type of accelerant on her back. In her attempt to run away, she fell -- and he pulled out a lighter to her arm.

"I didn't really imagine that he would follow through with lighting me on fire," said Fuller.

Prosecutors say that man is Joel Murn from Las Vegas. Murn, 39, faces several charges, including attempted homicide. Detectives believe Murn thought Fuller was a cousin he intended to kill.

"It made me feel even worse that he was planning on doing this to a family member," said Fuller.

Fuller is suffering second- and third-degree burns on her back, right arm and part of her stomach.

"The flames weren't going out with rolling on the ground," said Fuller.

She said the support from the community is what's making such a painful recovery a little more comfortable. A GoFundMe.com account has raised more than $45,000 for the massage therapist's medical bills and lost wages.

Murn is set to make his initial appearance in court Sept. 16.