Happy International Cat Day! Here are 10 fun facts about cats

Aug. 8 marks International Cat Day, a feline festivity that was started in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Whether you’re a devout owner and lover of a persian or a sphinx, or are just a casual enthusiast of the tabby and Bengal varieties, it’s 100% char-true (okay we’ll stop) that you’re going to love these fascinating cat facts.

1. The average male of the largest cat breed weighs approximately 20 pounds. (Purina)

2. According to a study, all domestic cats are descendants of a Middle Eastern wildcat whose name, Felis sylvestris, translates to “cat of the woods.” (Smithsonian Mag)

3. A house cat can revert to “complete self-reliance” faster and more successfully than a domesticated dog. (Encylopedia Brittanica)

4. Cats can tolerate extreme heat, not showing signs of discomfort until skin temperatures exceed over 125 degrees Fahrenheit. (International Cat Care)

5. The wealthiest cat in the world is Blackie, a feline who inherited its owners’ near $13 million estate after their death. (Guinness World Records)

6. Despite popular belief, cats are not nocturnal. (Reader’s Digest)

7. A cat cannot see directly under its own nose. (Purina)

8. Cats were once worshiped as holy creatures. (Farmers Almanac)

9. The frequency of a cat’s purr is between 25 and 150 hertz. (MSN)

10. Kittens have around nine different types of vocalization, while adult cats have just above 15. (Scientific American)

