Handgun confiscated at Mitchell International Airport, TSA says

article

A woman was stopped at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from attempting to carry a handgun and magazine with six bullets onto an airplane, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials said.

A TSA officer reportedly detected the gun in the woman's carry-on bag around 6 a.m. A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy confiscated the gun.

“Travelers are reminded to please check their carry-on bags and checked luggage to ensure that prohibited items are not accidentally brought to the airport," said Wisconsin’s TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances.

This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, they are still not permitted to bring a firearm into the passenger section of the airplane.

Advertisement

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packed in a hardback case, unloaded and declared at the airline check-in counter.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.