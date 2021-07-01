Hamilton tickets at Marcus Center go on sale July 15

article

The Marcus Center announced on Thursday, July 1 that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public Thursday, July 15 for performances October 13-24 in Milwaukee.

At 10 a.m. CDT, tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com and MarcusCenter.org. At 12 p.m. CDT, tickets will be available in person at the MPAC Box Office (929 N. Water Street).



A news release says there is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $189 with select premium seats available from $299. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.