Halloween cocktails; Get in the spooky 'spirit'

Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shares recipes for two Halloween-themed cocktails.





Purple Madness

2 oz. gin (Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice or other, aromatic gin)

3/4 ounce (lime and lemon juice mixture - equal parts)

3/4 lavender simple syrup (see note)

1 egg white

1 drop red food coloring

1 drop blue food coloring

Pinch edible silver glitter

Glass: martini or coupe

Garnish: bitters

Place all ingredients except for bitters into a cocktail shaker. Shake for 30 seconds. Add ice, shake again, strain into glass, place bitters on top, drag a toothpick through to create ring of hearts.



Lavender Simple Syrup

1/4 cup fresh lavender buds (or 2 tablespoons dried lavender)

1 cup water (plus 2 tablespoons to 1/4 cup extra)

1 cup sugar

Pour lavender and 1 cup water into a pan, bring to a boil. Let sit overnight. Strain lavender buds out, add sugar, stir in additional water if too sticky. Reheat in a microwave or over the stove, stir until sugar is dissolved.



A Bloody Margarita

1 1/2 oz. tequila (Ghost Tequila for spice)

1/2 oz. orange liqueur (Goodland Orange)

3/4 oz. lime juice

3/4 oz. agave syrup

1/4 teaspoon hibiscus powder

Pinch edible red glitter

Dash bitters

Glass: rocks or margarita

Garnish: dried lime or fresh lime and black salt

Prepare the glass by rubbing a lime wedge around the rim, then dip in black salt. Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice, shake for 30 seconds, strain into the glass, add lime wedge or dried lime wheel.