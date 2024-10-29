Halloween cocktails; Get in the spooky 'spirit'
MILWAUKEE - Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shares recipes for two Halloween-themed cocktails.
Purple Madness
2 oz. gin (Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice or other, aromatic gin)
3/4 ounce (lime and lemon juice mixture - equal parts)
3/4 lavender simple syrup (see note)
1 egg white
1 drop red food coloring
1 drop blue food coloring
Pinch edible silver glitter
Glass: martini or coupe
Garnish: bitters
Place all ingredients except for bitters into a cocktail shaker. Shake for 30 seconds. Add ice, shake again, strain into glass, place bitters on top, drag a toothpick through to create ring of hearts.
Lavender Simple Syrup
1/4 cup fresh lavender buds (or 2 tablespoons dried lavender)
1 cup water (plus 2 tablespoons to 1/4 cup extra)
1 cup sugar
Pour lavender and 1 cup water into a pan, bring to a boil. Let sit overnight. Strain lavender buds out, add sugar, stir in additional water if too sticky. Reheat in a microwave or over the stove, stir until sugar is dissolved.
A Bloody Margarita
1 1/2 oz. tequila (Ghost Tequila for spice)
1/2 oz. orange liqueur (Goodland Orange)
3/4 oz. lime juice
3/4 oz. agave syrup
1/4 teaspoon hibiscus powder
Pinch edible red glitter
Dash bitters
Glass: rocks or margarita
Garnish: dried lime or fresh lime and black salt
Prepare the glass by rubbing a lime wedge around the rim, then dip in black salt. Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice, shake for 30 seconds, strain into the glass, add lime wedge or dried lime wheel.