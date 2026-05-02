The Brief A Hales Corners school sustained lots of damage during last August's floods. On Saturday, a fundraiser aimed to help Journeys Lutheran School recover. Administrators hope the gala can raise $150,000.



A Hales Corners school sustained more than $1 million worth of damage during last August's floods. Administrators said, while they've come a long way, there is still work to be done.

What they're saying:

Journeys Lutheran School kicked off its circus-themed gala with carousels, games and lots of goodies on Saturday night. Through a fun-filled night, the school hopes to be able to close this chapter with support from the community.

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"It looked pretty bad – it was pretty bad – they fixed it up quite a bit," said attendee Mike Schulz.

Jenny Stollenwerk, Journeys' head of school, said the need is still great.

Journeys Lutheran School fundraiser gala

"We’re getting doors replaced, windows replaced. There’s so many places that are now compromised," she said. "We had some pretty heavy rain, we now have found some new spots that need to be fixed."

Satuday's effort was aimed at helping the private special education school get back up and running for its students. They hope the gala can raise $150,000.

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"They do wonderful things with the kids here, and I just wanted to help," said attendee Renee Knight.

"Our students are so resilient, and they were just really worked through coming into these spaces and having construction workers around and all sorts of things," said Stollenwerk.

What you can do:

For those who could not attend Saturday's gala, there are still ways to help the school. Find more information on how to donate on the school's website.

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