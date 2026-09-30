Gun discharged during confrontation in Mount Pleasant, 1 arrested

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The Brief A woman was taken into custody after a gun discharged during a confrontation in Mount Pleasant. Police concluded the altercation involved two women. The dispute intensified when one of the women grabbed a gun and approached the other.



A 21-year-old Racine woman was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 29, after a gun discharged during a confrontation in Mount Pleasant.

Shots fired

The Details:

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Durand and Packard shortly before 5 p.m. for a call involving shots fired.

Investigators determined the incident stemmed from a dispute between two women. The dispute escalated when one of the women grabbed a gun and attempted to confront the other, police say.

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A third party attempted to intervene and disarm the woman, during which the weapon discharged. No one was struck by the gunfire. Police located two loaded firearms at the scene.

A 21-year-old woman from Racine was taken into custody for multiple counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety and transported to the Racine County Jail.

Police tips

What you can do:

This incident remains under investigation. There is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app or by calling 262-636-9330.