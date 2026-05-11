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Greenfield motorcycle vs. SUV crash, rider severely injured

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Published  May 11, 2026 8:00pm CDT
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Scene at 116th and Layton

The Brief

    • A crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Greenfield on Monday left the motorcyclist severely injured.
    • The crash happened at 116th and Layton.
    • Police say speed appears to be a factor in the accident.

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving an SUV in Greenfield on Monday, May 11.

Accident details

What we know:

According to the Greenfield Police Department, at 4:16 p.m. Greenfield police and fire were dispatched to 116th and Layton for an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 23-year-old New Berlin man, was seriously injured. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old Greenfield woman, was not injured. She remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

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The initial investigation revealed the driver of the SUV was making a left turn from Layton onto 116th Street to go southbound and the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Layton. Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor in the accident.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was requested and is helping with reconstruction of the accident scene. The accident is under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.

The Source: The Greenfield Police Department sent FOX6 a news release. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.

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