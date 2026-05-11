Greenfield motorcycle vs. SUV crash, rider severely injured

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The Brief A crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Greenfield on Monday left the motorcyclist severely injured. The crash happened at 116th and Layton. Police say speed appears to be a factor in the accident.



A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving an SUV in Greenfield on Monday, May 11.

Accident details

What we know:

According to the Greenfield Police Department, at 4:16 p.m. Greenfield police and fire were dispatched to 116th and Layton for an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 23-year-old New Berlin man, was seriously injured. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old Greenfield woman, was not injured. She remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

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The initial investigation revealed the driver of the SUV was making a left turn from Layton onto 116th Street to go southbound and the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Layton. Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor in the accident.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was requested and is helping with reconstruction of the accident scene. The accident is under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.