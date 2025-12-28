Greenfield fatal house fire; 1 dead, police investigate

article

The Brief A 61-year-old man was found dead inside a Greenfield home following a reported chemical-type smell. The fire was limited to a bedroom and went out on its own before crews arrived. Police and fire officials are jointly investigating the cause of the fatal fire.



Greenfield police and fire officials are investigating a fatal house fire after a man was found dead inside a single-family home Sunday afternoon, Dec. 28.

What we know:

Emergency crews were called around 1:26 p.m. to a home near 46th and Armour after a report of a chemical-type smell coming from the residence and an inability to reach the occupant, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

Responders made entry into the home and found a 61-year-old man dead in a bedroom. Authorities said he was the lone resident of the home.

Police said the fire was contained to the bedroom where the man was found and extinguished itself before crews arrived. No one else was inside the residence at the time.

The Milwaukee Fire Department Hazmat Team was called to the scene, and a joint police and fire investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

Dig deeper:

Officials said there was no ongoing safety concern for nearby residents.

No police officers or firefighters were injured during the response. Authorities said no additional information will be released while the investigation continues.