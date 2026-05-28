Greenfield apartment building fire; 92nd and Allerton, no injuries
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GREENFIELD, Wis. - Firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment building fire near 92nd and Allerton in Greenfield on Thursday morning, May 28.
What we know:
According to the Greenfield Fire Department, when crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire in a second floor apartment.
The residents of the building were evacuated. The fire was brought under control by 3:16 a.m. and most residents were allowed back into the building.
No injuries were reported.
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No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Greenfield Fire Department.