Greenfield apartment building fire; 92nd and Allerton, no injuries

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The Brief A Greenfield apartment building was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, May 28. Crews found fire in a second floor apartment. The cause is under investigation.



Firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment building fire near 92nd and Allerton in Greenfield on Thursday morning, May 28.

What we know:

According to the Greenfield Fire Department, when crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire in a second floor apartment.

The residents of the building were evacuated. The fire was brought under control by 3:16 a.m. and most residents were allowed back into the building.

No injuries were reported.

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No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.