Expand / Collapse search

Greenfield apartment building fire; 92nd and Allerton, no injuries

By
Published  May 28, 2026 6:59 AM CDT
Greenfield
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

92nd and Allerton, Greenfield

The Brief

    • A Greenfield apartment building was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, May 28.
    • Crews found fire in a second floor apartment.
    • The cause is under investigation.

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment building fire near 92nd and Allerton in Greenfield on Thursday morning, May 28. 

What we know:

According to the Greenfield Fire Department, when crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire in a second floor apartment. 

The residents of the building were evacuated. The fire was brought under control by 3:16 a.m. and most residents were allowed back into the building. 

No injuries were reported. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Greenfield Fire Department. 

GreenfieldNews