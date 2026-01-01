Greendale High School Marching Band 2026 Rose Parade performance

The Brief The Greendale High School Marching Band performed in the 2026 Rose Parade, their first appearance since 2020. Despite the inclement weather, the band was one of 20 groups selected to kick off the New Year’s Day festivities in Pasadena.



The Greendale High School Marching Band was back at the Rose Parade for the 2026 edition in Pasadena, California. The band members braved rather rainy conditions to show off their talent.

Marching band back in SoCal

What we know:

The Greendale band was one of 20 marching bands kicking off the new year and Rose Bowl football game.

What they're saying:

"We put in endless, countless hours to get to where we are right now," said Jacob Xiong, Greendale sophomore. "The endurance can be pretty hard to tackle."

"I was really excited. I think it is a really cool experience, especially because we are such a small school," said Clara Svoboda, Greendale sophomore.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"It’s really exciting to be able to take this to California. The kids have been working really hard and now that it is getting closer, they are getting more excited," said Liz Parsons, Greendale band director.

The band last performed at the Rose Parade in 2020.