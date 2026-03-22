Green Bay tour bus crash; several hurt after freeway incident

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The Brief A tour bus crashed off a freeway into a building in Green Bay on Sunday. Officials say 54 passengers were on board, prompting a second-alarm emergency response. Early reports say 15 to 20 patients suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A tour bus carrying dozens of passengers crashed off a freeway and into a building on Sunday afternoon, March 22, in Green Bay.

What we know:

According to MABAS Wisconsin, the crash happened around 2:56 p.m. near Angie and Bay Beach, near the northbound I-43 exit. Officials reported 54 passengers were on board at the time of the crash.

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Emergency crews escalated the response to a second alarm to handle the number of patients and scene conditions. The Green Bay Police Department and Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded just before 2:45 p.m.

Early reports say between 15 and 20 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.