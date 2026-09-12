Green Bay police shooting; vehicle drives into crowd after disturbance

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The Brief A driver plowed into a downtown Green Bay crowd near a food truck, leading an officer to open fire on Saturday, Sept. 12. Police stopped the fleeing vehicle with a PIT maneuver and arrested the driver for suspected OWI. Four officers sustained minor injuries.



The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) is investigating a police shooting which occurred following a downtown disturbance and shots fired at a vehicle that drove into a crowd.

Disturbance at food truck

What we know:

On Saturday, September 12, shortly after 2:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to Doty and S. Washington streets for a disturbance at a food truck. Officials noted that as officers were investigating this incident, a vehicle drove into a crowd towards bystanders and officers. At that time, an officer is confirmed to have discharged their firearm. The vehicle then fled, leading to a pursuit by police. Officials said no injuries have been reported from the gunfire.

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Within minutes, the fleeing vehicle was stopped in the area of North Monroe Avenue and Pine Street by additional officers who successfully performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT). The fleeing driver was taken into custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated (OWI) with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

As a result of these two separate incidents, four officers reported non-life-threatening injuries and sought medical treatment.

What's next:

The officers involved were wearing body-worn cameras during the incidents and that footage will be reviewed as part of our investigations.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting the GBPD in the OIS portion of the investigations.

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Officials said the officer who discharged their firearm will be placed on administrative leave, per GBPD policy.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to either incident, including video footage, is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #26-245224 with information related to the disturbance and #26-245226 related to the shots-fired incident.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at 432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.