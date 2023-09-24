Packers host Saints at Lambeau, look for 1st home win of season

article

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. It's a game you can see only on FOX6.

It is the first time since 2016 and just the third time in franchise history that the Packers' home opener has come in Week 3.

The Packers have won 17 of 27 regular-season matchups against the Saints. Five of the last six games between the two teams at Lambeau Field have been decided by single digits.

1st quarter

Saints 7, Packers 0 at 6:44: Jamin Graham 8-yard touchdown run, Blake Grupe extra point good.

2nd quarter

Saints 14, Packers 0 at 10:47: Rashid Shaheed 76 yards touchdown run, Blake Grupe extra point good.