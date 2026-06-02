Green Bay Packers, Potawatomi Sportsbook host joint announcement
MILWAUKEE - The Green Bay Packers and Potawatomi Sportsbook hosted a joint announcement at Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 2.
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The announcement will feature representatives from the Packers and Potawatomi Sportsbook sharing the details of a new partnership.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Green Bay Packers.