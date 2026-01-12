Packers, Matt LaFleur expected to try to reach contract extension: report

article

The Green Bay Packers are expected to work out a deal that would keep head coach Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have one year remaining on their contracts.

Team president and CEO Ed Policy said last summer he would prefer not to have his coach and GM enter the final year of their contracts without extensions, saying it "creates a lot of issues."

LaFleur was asked Sunday if he believed it could be feasible to return next season without an extension, or whether his contract status would cause too many distractions.

"That’s not my focus right now," LaFleur replied. "Those conversations will be had in a very short period of time."

LaFleur also was asked why he believes he’s the right coach to get Green Bay over the hump.

"I don’t think those are questions for me," LaFleur said. "Like I said, I think my sole focus is just trying to find solutions to some of our issues and why things went awry yesterday. And you know, it’s disappointing. I’m as disappointed, obviously, as, as all you guys, as our fans, as everybody in our organization, because we had plenty of opportunities to slam the door shut and we didn’t get it done."