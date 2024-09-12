Packers host Colts, chase 1st win of season Sunday on FOX6

article

The Green Bay Packers host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 15 – the first game at Lambeau Field this season. Kickoff is set for noon – only on FOX6.



The Green Bay Packers look to earn their first win of the season as they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 15 at noon – a game you'll find only on FOX6.

It marks the first time the Packers will open the season at Lambeau Field against the Colts in franchise history, according to Packers.com. Green Bay has won 11 straight home openers – the longest in team history and the longest current streak in the NFL.

Sunday's showdown marks the first meeting between the teams since 2020 in Indianapolis; the Colts' last trip to Lambeau Field was in 2016. The last three contests have been decided by a total of 11 points.

The Packers are 12-9 against the Colts at Lambeau Field and have won three of the last four meetings in Titletown. All-time, though, the Colts have a 23-20-1 edge over the Packers.

Green Bay won the only playoff game between the franchises in 1965. They were division opponents and played twice each season from 1953 up until 1967, when the NFL realigned for the NFL-AFL merger.

