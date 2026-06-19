Greek Fest moves to Waukesha after 60 years in Milwaukee County

The Brief Greek Fest moved to the Waukesha County Expo Center to secure more space and shelter from rain. The move marks the first time in 60 years the festival is being held outside Milwaukee County. Festival revenue generates 30% of the budget for Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.



Greek Fest is trying to stand out in a new home, and that location is here at the Waukesha County Expo Center.

Organizers said there is more space and shelter in the event of bad weather. But they are excited to start a new chapter and make some new friends in Waukesha.

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Greek Fest moves

What they're saying:

For 22 years, Greg Karvelas has been in charge of the saganaki tent at Greek Fest.

"Saganaki is flamed cheese," Karvelas said.

This fire always draws a crowd. But this year, that crowd is traveling a little farther to enjoy it.

"Getting everything here – it was very big. We had a lot of parishioners step up," Karvelas said.

For the first time in 60 years, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church’s Greek Fest is being held outside Milwaukee County.

"The response has been incredible. We think of no better place than the Waukesha County Expo Center for GreekFest to take its next step," Parish Council President Greg Papachristou said.

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Papachristou said 30% of the church’s budget comes from Greek Fest revenue. He said their long-time location at State Fair Park became a challenge when it rained.

"A few years back, we had nothing but rain on the weekends. No one wants to go sit out in the rain," Papachristou said.

In Waukesha, Papachristou said there is a lot of indoor space. All your favorite Greek dishes are here, including baklava, and spit-roasted chicken and lamb covered in top-secret seasoning.

Greek Fest at Waukesha County Expo Center

"I don’t even know. There’s four people – it’s under lock and key. Twenty years, and they haven’t told me!" Karvelas said.

Everything is cooked on-site, and many of the recipes have been passed down for generations among parishioners. In this next chapter, organizers hope to welcome in regulars and a whole new crowd.

"Fill them up, treat them with love, teach them a little bit about our culture and faith and send them on their way as family to us," Papachristou said.

What's next:

Organizers insist this is not a make-or-break moment for the festival. In fact, they tell FOX6 News they hope to call Waukesha home for many years to come.