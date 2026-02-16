Grebe's Bakery in West Allis has the Paczkis for Fat Tuesday

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday and that means the team at Grebe's Bakery is preparing a heap of Paczkis. FOX6's Hayley Spitler is there with a live look at their Paczki-making process.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tomorrow (Feb. 17) is Fat Tuesday! And that means the team at Grebe's Bakery in West Allis is preparing a heap of Paczkis.
FOX6's Hayley Spitler stopped by to learn more about the Paczkis, crullers, and everything else that makes this bakery a Milwaukee-area staple, and even met with a fan of the bakery.
Grebe's Bakery has a lot of fans, but perhaps none quite as loyal as Phil who has a Grebe's tattoo. FOX6's Hayley Spitler caught up with him to learn more.
Fat Tuesday is tomorrow, meaning it's almost time for Paczkis! FOX6's Hayley Spitler is at Grebe's Bakery showing us this year's flavors.
Paczkis are a staple in Milwaukee on Fat Tuesday, and Grebe's Bakery is one place you can pick them up. FOX6's Hayley Spitler is there with the CEO's to talk about their role in the city's traditions.
Finding the best versions of your bakery favorites is serious business. FOX6's Hayley Spitler is at Grebe's Bakery this morning getting tips on finding the freshest crullers in town.
Crullers are a Milwaukee staple, but they deserve to be enjoyed everywhere. FOX6's Hayley Spitler is at Grebe's Bakery where the co-owners are working to expand the treat beyond Milwaukee while still honoring the bakery's roots and traditions.
.