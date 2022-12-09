American journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

article

American soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Wahl was 48.

Wahl, whose death was confirmed by U.S. Soccer's social media pages Friday, had tweeted updates on the soccer tournament as recent as 1:05 p.m. PT.

The cause of Wahl's death has not been announced as of Friday night.

Before taking down the video, Wahl's brother Eric took to social media to suspect foul play.

Eric Wahl, who lives in Seattle, said his brother was healthy but was receiving death threats.

"I do not believe my brother just died," Eric Wahl said in a now-deleted social media video. "I believe he was killed."

Prior to Grant Wahl's death, the reporter had posted on his website that he was being detained in Qatar back in late November for wearing a rainbow t-shirt. Eric Wahl said in the aforementioned social media video that he was the reason his brother wore the rainbow t-shirt.

Grant Wahl is survived by his wife, Céline Gounder, who said on social media that she is in complete shock.

"I am so thankful for the support of my husband [Grant Wahl]'s soccer family [and] of so many friends who reached out tonight," she said on social media.

The U.S. soccer federation issued the following statement in response to Grant Wahl's death:

Major League Soccer, a league Wahl had covered for years, also issued the following statement:

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken over the tragic passing of Grant Wahl. He was a kind and caring person whose passion for soccer and dedication to journalism were immeasurable. Grant was an important member of the soccer community for more than two decades, and he will be deeply missed. Our heartfelt condolences are with his wife Celine, his family and loved ones."

Here in Los Angeles County, the LA Galaxy lit a candle next to a printed photo of Wahl at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson:

"The LA Galaxy mourn the loss of deeply respected American soccer journalist Grant Wahl. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in this trying time," the Galaxy said in a social media post.

Before launching his own website, Wahl had previously worked for FOX Sports, CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated.