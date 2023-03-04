Grafton death investigation, body found in abandoned car

article

An unidentified male was found dead Saturday morning, March 4 in the town of Grafton.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said the death "appears suspicious." The body was found in an abandoned car on County Highway C near Tallgrass Drive around 9:30 a.m.

The car is described as a Chevrolet Malibu with Michigan license plates. It was in the ditch along the side of the road, and the sheriff's office believes it was parked there sometime Friday night.

It is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at 262-284-7172.