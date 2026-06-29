Grafton shooting arrest; domestic abuse call leads to charges

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The Brief Grafton police arrested a 61-year-old man after a neighbor reported a gunshot at a home on Kohlwey Drive on Monday. Police said officers safely evacuated a woman from the home and learned she had been involved in a domestic abuse incident. The man surrendered without incident and remains in the Ozaukee County Jail pending formal charges.



A 61-year-old Grafton man was arrested after police said a gunshot was fired at a home in on Monday, June 29.

What we know:

The Grafton Police Department said officers were called around 3:58 p.m. Monday near Kohlwey and Rose after a neighbor reported a gunshot at the residence. The neighbor told police a female resident said her husband had discharged a firearm inside the home.

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Officers responded and safely evacuated the woman. Police said investigators later determined she had been involved in a domestic abuse incident with the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect discharged a firearm out of a bedroom window. No injuries were reported.

Police established a perimeter and directed the man to leave the home. He surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

The man remains in the Ozaukee County Jail, pending formal charges.

Police said he is facing charges including recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with domestic violence enhancers.

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What you can do:

Advocates of Ozaukee said anyone experiencing domestic or sexual violence can seek confidential support by calling its 24-hour crisis line at 877-375-4034 or 262-284-6902.