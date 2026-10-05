Grafton hit-and-run crash; 11-year-old in critical condition, driver arrested

article

The Brief A 37-year-old man wanted in a Grafton hit-and-run that critically injured an 11-year-old boy is now in custody. The collision occurred at Port Washington Road and Arrowhead Road in Grafton on Friday, Oct. 2. The driver was later located in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.



A 37-year-old man wanted in connection to a Grafton hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized in critical condition has been taken into custody.

Hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

The crash occurred on Friday, Oct. 2 at approximately 6:36 p.m. near Port Washington Road and Arrowhead Road in the Town of Grafton.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to police, a white 2013 Ford Econoline work van hit a boy riding a bicycle while leaving the residential area. The driver left the scene shortly after the crash.

David Sitar

Driver arrested

Dig deeper:

The van was later located, but the driver's whereabouts were unknown.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the suspected driver, identified as David Sitar, was taken into custody in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.