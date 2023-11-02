Grafton death investigation, large law enforcement presence

article

A death investigation is underway in the town of Grafton Thursday, Nov. 2.

FOX6 News at the scene found multiple law enforcement agencies near County Highway C and Lakefield Road.

Authorities blocked Lakefield Road in both directions roughly a half-mile from the scene. Police have rerouted dozens of vehicles with no clear detour – only residents of the road allowed past the barricade.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it is leading the investigation. Deputies said the nearby community is not in danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.