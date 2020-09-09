Gov. Evers welcomes students back to school with video message

As many school districts enter their first or second week of the 2020-21 school year, Gov. Tony Evers shared a video message welcoming students back to school and thanking educators and staff for their good work to ensure a safe, quality education for every student.

"Hello, Wisconsin students and educators! Governor Tony Evers here. I am thrilled to have the honor of welcoming you back to another school year in Wisconsin!

Although this school year may be different than in years past, one thing certainly hasn’t changed and that’s how our educators will go above and beyond to ensure our students get the best education safely, no matter where you are.

They know, as I do, that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state and we share a commitment to ensuring every Wisconsin child has access to a quality education.

In these difficult times, we need everyone to do their part. It’s going to be more important than ever that you take every opportunity to engage and pay attention to your teachers, follow directions as they may change from time to time, and work hard whether at school or at home.

If we all work together and take care of one another, I know we can rise above the challenges in front of us and make this school year a success.

I want to take a moment thank your teachers, parents, school administrators and staff, and of course all of you, for the good work you are doing to keep your families and communities healthy and safe.

Let’s all stretch our imaginations and learn together. Have a great school year, Wisconsin!"