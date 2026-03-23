Wisconsin grants announced; support efforts to reduce crime in state

The Brief Governor Tony Evers and the Office of Violence Prevention are awarding nearly $15 million to 73 organizations across 60 Wisconsin counties to enhance community safety. Recipients include school districts, law enforcement, domestic violence groups, and firearm retailers. Due to high demand, an additional $5 million in federal funds was added to the original $10 million budget to expand the program's reach.



Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Office of Violence Prevention announced on Monday, March 23, that nearly $15 million in grants will be awarded to help crack down on crime, prevent violence, and keep communities safe.

A news release says the money will be awarded to school districts, law enforcement agencies, domestic violence organizations, firearm retailers, local governments, and more that serve 60 counties across the state.

(SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images)

Crime-prevention grants

What we know:

A news release says the new grant program saw overwhelming interest from violence prevention groups across the state, drawing over 460 applications for funding.

Due to the high level of interest, Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Office of Violence Prevention dedicated an additional $5 million in federal funding, on top of the $10 million already directed by Gov. Evers, to expand the grants available to serve more communities.

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A total of 73 grants from the new grant program are being awarded to school districts, law enforcement agencies, nonprofits, firearm dealers, and government agencies across the state in five categories, with grants ranging from approximately $5,000 to a maximum of $1.5 million.

Grant recipients

What you can do:

A list of the grant recipients, as well as additional information about the State Violence Prevention Grant Program, is available on the Wisconsin Office of Violence Prevention webpage .