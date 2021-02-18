Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Evers signs bill cutting taxes for businesses that took loans

By AP author
Published 
Associated Press
Governor Tony Evers

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed into law a bill that cuts taxes by nearly half a billion dollars for Wisconsin businesses that accepted loans to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

The new law makes loans administered through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program tax deductible under Wisconsin’s tax code. The loans are already tax deductible under federal law but not under the state code. It's estimated to result in a state tax cut of $450 million by the middle of 2023.

"This past year has been challenging and unrelenting for so many, but since the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve been committed to providing economic relief to the folks who’ve been affected by the pandemic," Evers said in a statement saying he was proud to deliver tax relief.

The new law will benefit nearly a dozen lawmakers whose businesses accepted PPP loans, according to data from the U.S. Office of Personnel compiled by federalpay.org, a website built by federal employees. The Republican recipients include Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Reps. Rob Brooks, Cindi Duchow, Cody Horlacher and Gary Tauchen; and Sen. Joan Ballweg. Democrats include Sen. Kelda Roys and Reps. Gary Hebl and Francesca Hong.

The bill passed with bipartisan support on Tuesday.

