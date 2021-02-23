Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of COVID-19 victims

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of the more than 500,000 Americans, including more than 6,300 Wisconsinites, lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we continue to endure the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, I ask the people of Wisconsin to join me in honoring and remembering the many spouses, parents and grandparents, kids and grandkids, best friends, and neighbors who were taken by this virus too soon and are loved, cherished, and missed by many," said Gov. Evers. "With heavy hearts, we join our fellow Wisconsinites and Americans who are mourning the loss of someone they love and who, amid unimaginable challenges, have had to endure unfathomable grief this past year. We must reaffirm our resolve to prevent further spread of COVID-19, save lives, and to defeat this pandemic together."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android