Gov. Evers: National Guard members from AZ, MI, AL will support Wisconsin guard in Kenosha

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, Aug. 27 announced National Guard members from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama will join Wisconsin National Guard members already on the ground "supporting civil authorities in Kenosha."

Evers requested other states, under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), to bring additional National Guard troops, equipment and resources to Kenosha amid continuing protests in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake Sunday.

A news release from the governor's office said EMAC is a mutual aid agreement that allows governors to provide state-to-state assistance during declared states of emergency. It will enable other states to provide resources such as National Guard troops and equipment to the requesting state.

Any National Guard troops from other states mobilized to support Wisconsin would do so in a "State Active Duty status – not in a federal status," Evers said. Those troops would fall under the operational control of Wisconsin's adjutant general during their mobilization but remain under their respective state's administrative control.

Wisconsin National Guard troops have been on duty in Kenosha since Aug. 24 when authorities in Kenosha made an initial request for assistance.

In the ensuing days, local officials in Kenosha made subsequent requests for additional Wisconsin National Guard assistance, resulting in more troops supporting public safety efforts in the city each day. Troop numbers will continue to be adjusted as needed, Evers said.

Local officials are leading the response in Kenosha, and National Guard troops are serving in a support role to assist civil authorities "in preserving public safety and individuals' ability to exercise their First Amendment rights to assemble peaceably."

