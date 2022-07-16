Google Doodle honors, shares submitted artwork from Uvalde shooting victim

article

Google is honoring one of the victims of the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas by showcasing her Doodle submission on their website.

10-year-old Alithia Haven Ramirez submitted a drawing to the 2022 Doodle for Google contest, an annual art contest open to students in grades K-12. As part of the contest, students can create and submit their own Google Doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google's homepage, as well as win scholarships and tech packages for their schools.

To honor Alithia and the other 20 victims of the shooting, Google has set up an In Memoriam page as part of their Doodle for Google section, with a photo of Alithia and her submission, which depicts a little brown-haired child holding yarn with a gray and white dog sitting on a couch with "Google" spelled out in objects on the wall behind them.

Below the drawing, a quote attributed to Alithia says: "I want the world to see my art and show the world what I can do, I want people to be happy when they see my passion in art."

In a statement to FOX 7 Austin, Google says that Alithia's story and art "profoundly touched us" and they "wanted to honor her family's request to share her unique talents":

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of victims and to the community of Uvalde, Texas. In Alithia Ramirez’s 2022 Doodle for Google submission, she described her desire to show the world her art and everything she can do, and we’re committed to honoring those wishes and her legacy. Her story and art profoundly touched us, and we wanted to honor her family's request to share her unique talents that were so tragically taken as a result of senseless violence."