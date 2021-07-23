Expand / Collapse search

GM using expanded Super Cruise on 6 vehicles next year

The 2022 GMC Sierra pickup, like this prototype, will offer hands-free towing capability with Super Cruise. (GMC)

DETROIT - General Motors says it will feature its expanded Super Cruise hands-free driver-assisted technology on six vehicles next year. 

The automaker said Friday that the system will be able to perform lane changes while following signaling protocols. Drivers of the Super Cruise-assisted vehicles will also be able to go hands-free while pulling a trailer. 

The features will be available on the model year 2022 Super Cruise enabled vehicles, including the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Chevrolet Silverado2, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Sierra2. The features will be introduced on the vehicles in the first quarter of next year.

