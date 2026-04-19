Glendale river rescue; father, son saved near Kletzsch Park

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The Brief A father and son were rescued from the Milwaukee River near Kletzsch Park. Officials say the pair became stranded while kayaking from Thiensville. Authorities warn recent storms have made river conditions more dangerous.



A father and son were rescued from the Milwaukee River in Glendale after getting stranded while kayaking near Kletzsch Park on Sunday, April 19.

What we know:

The North Shore Fire Department said crews responded around 3 p.m. after the pair became stuck on an island-like area where the river splits.

Officials said the two had been kayaking from Thiensville and may have overturned near a small dam area before ending up stranded and waiting for help.

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Both were rescued by fire crews and treated in an ambulance at the scene.

Authorities said recent storms and heavy rain have caused the river to flow faster, creating more dangerous conditions.

What they're saying:

"Unless you have the proper safety equipment and maybe things that they have in place like a rescue system or like a family member or whoever maybe monitoring where you're at, we advise that you stay off the river," said Eric Riechert, North Shore Fire Battalion Chief.

Riechert said the department advises people to stay off the river if they are unfamiliar with it or following severe weather, when water levels may be high.