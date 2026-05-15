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Police chase ends in Glendale, 2 people arrested Friday night

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Published  May 15, 2026 9:37pm CDT
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Two people were arrested after a police chase ended in Glendale.
    • The large police scene included quads from both Milwaukee and Glendale.
    • North Shore Fire Rescue said it took one person to a hospital.

GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were arrested after a police chase ended in Glendale on Friday night, May 15.

What we know:

FOX6 News found a large scene, with squads from both the Milwaukee and Glendale police departments, on Port Washington Road north of Hampton Avenue.

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Officers broke the windows of the suspect's car to take the two people into custody one at a time after they refused to get out. Officers also used equipment to pry open the trunk.

North Shore Fire Rescue said it took one person to a hospital who was involved in a law enforcement incident.

Police chase ends on Port Washington Road north of Hampton Avenue on May 15, 2026.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and Glendale Police Department for information about what happened but did not immediately hear back.

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The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene where the pursuit ended, reached out to the Milwaukee and Glendale police departments, and received an update from North Shore Fire Rescue.

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