Police chase ends in Glendale, 2 people arrested Friday night

The Brief Two people were arrested after a police chase ended in Glendale. The large police scene included quads from both Milwaukee and Glendale. North Shore Fire Rescue said it took one person to a hospital.



Two people were arrested after a police chase ended in Glendale on Friday night, May 15.

What we know:

FOX6 News found a large scene, with squads from both the Milwaukee and Glendale police departments, on Port Washington Road north of Hampton Avenue.

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Officers broke the windows of the suspect's car to take the two people into custody one at a time after they refused to get out. Officers also used equipment to pry open the trunk.

North Shore Fire Rescue said it took one person to a hospital who was involved in a law enforcement incident.

Police chase ends on Port Washington Road north of Hampton Avenue on May 15, 2026.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and Glendale Police Department for information about what happened but did not immediately hear back.

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