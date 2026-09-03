Glendale police chase Fox Point crash; baby hurt, man charged

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The Brief A Kenosha man faces charges after a police chase from Glendale to Fox Point ended in a crash. A 1-year-old child was found in the car and taken to a hospital. The accused, Steven Pokorny, ran from the wreck but was found hiding in a yard and arrested.



A Kenosha man is facing criminal charges in connection with a high-speed chase Thursday, Aug. 27, that began in Glendale and ended in a crash in Fox Point, injuring a 1-year-old child.

Steven Pokorny, 32, is charged with the following:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Neglecting a child

Child abandonment

Obstructing an officer

Police chase & crash

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, the pursuit began around 3 a.m. when a Glendale officer patrolling Bayshore Mall spotted a white 2022 Chevy Trax with a temporary Wisconsin plate. A records check showed the registered owner, Steven Pokorny, had a felony full-extradition warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

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Per the complaint, when the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver accelerated away, triggering a pursuit that reached top speeds of 97 MPH.

Fox Point crash related to Glendale police chase (Aug. 27, 2026)

The complaint also notes that Racine police had broadcasted a lookout for Pokorny in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Shortly after 3 a.m. officers in Fox Point were dispatched to a crash in the area of Boyd Way and Lake Drive. Upon arrival, police found the crashed white 2022 Chevy Trax with its windows smashed and airbags deployed, discovering a bleeding child standing in the back seat.

Prosecutors say Pokorny ran from the crash scene — but police tracked him down and found him hiding in a yard near Boyd Way and Calumet Road.

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Pokorny interview

Dig deeper:

In an interview with investigators, Pokorny claimed that his friend was driving and insisted any officer who reported trying to pull him over was lying, according to the complaint.

Detectives noted that the passenger-side airbag failed to deploy, which is standard when a vehicle detects no occupant in that seat, court filings say.