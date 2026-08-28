The Brief Glendale police chased a wanted vehicle, which later crashed in Fox Point. A 1-year-old child was found in the car and taken to a hospital. The suspect ran from the wreck but was found and arrested.



A 1-year-old child was hurt after Glendale police said a wanted vehicle fled officers and crashed in Fox Point early Thursday, Aug. 27.

Glendale police chase

What we know:

Glendale police officers tried to stop a vehicle because its registered owner had a felony warrant. The driver took off in the area of Lake Drive and School Road just before 3 a.m., and the chase was called off after officers lost sight of the vehicle.

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What we don't know:

Police did not say if the driver, who was later arrested, was the wanted owner of the vehicle. It's not known what the felony warrant was for.

Fox Point crash related to Glendale police chase (Aug. 27, 2026)

Fox Point crash

What we know:

Shortly after the chase was called off, the vehicle crashed and rolled on Boyd Way. The driver ran from the wreck, and officers found a 1-year-old child in the vehicle. That child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officers from several area police departments, along with the sheriff's office K-9 unit, found the driver a few blocks from the crash scene. That suspect, a 32-year-old Kenosha man, was arrested.

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether the suspect was injured.