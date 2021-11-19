article

The holidays usually mean family, friends and lots of food. Unfortunately, more families than ever are worried about how to fill their plates this year. You can help your neighbors in need by giving Food for the Holidays.

Every $1 donated can provide four meals to neighbors who need a helping hand this holiday season.

Please keep the tradition of a holiday meal alive for local families and Give Food for the Holidays.

Learn more about how to donate now.

You can also make your donation by text. Just text HOLIDAYS to 41444.