The Brief The Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat, according to a report. Former Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke said Giannis Antetokounmpo’s reported trade is bittersweet but part of the business of sports. Paschke said Antetokounmpo has always been loyal to the Bucks and described his "dogged pursuit of excellence."



Former Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke has known Giannis Antetokounmpo since he arrived in Milwaukee.

What we know:

On Tuesday, June 23, Paschke shared his thoughts on Antetokounmpo’s reported trade to the Miami Heat.

Jim Paschke

Paschke was the Bucks’ TV play-by-play announcer for 35 years. Months before the Bucks won the 2021 NBA championship, he announced that season would be his last.

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Paschke was scheduled to be at Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but he missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Antetokounmpo brought Paschke’s spirit into the building by wearing a shirt with his face on it and later giving him a shoutout during a postgame interview.

The two quickly became close through interviews that aired on the team’s broadcasts.

Paschke said Antetokounmpo has always been loyal to the Bucks. He described him as someone with a "dogged pursuit of excellence" to levels he has rarely seen, if ever.

What they're saying:

Paschke said the trade is bittersweet but part of the business.

"It's a sad day. You know, these things happen in sports. I mean, everything's cyclical in life, and so we know it's a possibility. I think it's more rare that a player stays with one team for his entire career. But you know, we've got time to prepare for it. I guess I'm happier that we have had Giannis in Milwaukee for 13 seasons than I am sad that he's leaving, if that makes sense. We're lucky to have had him. And he gave us a great ride, and we tagged along, and it was fantastic for everybody in the state. "

Looking ahead, Paschke said he will "absolutely" be in the building to see the Heat play the Bucks when Antetokounmpo makes his return. He expects Antetokounmpo to get emotional, then try to beat the Bucks.

Paschke said fans can look at it one of two ways. They can be sad the chapter is over — and he feels that — but he is choosing to be happy with what Antetokounmpo accomplished during his time in Milwaukee.

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He said this type of ending is cyclical, pointing to the fact that most NBA stars do not finish their careers where they started.

"We'll see what happens. And when he comes back and plays at Fiserv Forum for the first time, I want to be there. That's going to be amazing. Giannis is going to be affected by that. It's going to be hard on him. He's going to be emotional about it. And as I said earlier, he's going to try to kick the Bucks' butt. So, being Giannis out of the combo squared and everything will seem right if you've been following along."

Complete coverage

Dig deeper:

As Milwaukee reacts to the superstar shake-up of the reported trade, FOX6 News is hearing from fans, organizations, community leaders and others about the impact Antetokounmpo – and Portis – have had on the city. Read and watch more below.