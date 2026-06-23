The Brief The Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat, according to a report. He was known to be involved in the community, including with kids and Evolve Church. Two boys, who previously received a superstar surprise, shared what Giannis meant to them.



Giannis Antetokounmpo was known to be out and about in the Milwaukee community.

‘He was my whole childhood’

What they're saying:

A photo from 2023 shows the NBA superstar invited 20 boys from Evolve Church over to his house to play basketball at his personal home gym, talk about life, and of course, eat Chick-fil-A.

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Two boys who spoke with FOX6 News – now 12 and 16 – said Antetokounmpo was welcoming, gave out shoes, merch and even prizes. They said he even went above and beyond, ordering extra milkshakes so they could go into the fridge and get whatever they wanted. For them, news of the trade is bittersweet, but it does not erase all that he has done for this city.

"I feel like he was my whole childhood," Nick Grice said. "If nothing was on TV the Bucks was always on and he was always leading the way. He was the star player. If he was playing good, the Bucks was doing good."

"I was kinda sad because I really wanted him to stay," King Owens, who was invited to Giannis' home, said. "But it's his choice and it's his opportunity to do more. And he's gonna do more, and he's probably gonna do more out there. I'm still going to be rooting for the Milwaukee Bucks, but I am still going to be for Giannis."

Making the occasion even more special, Antetokounmpo brought out his two sons to share in the moment.

Evolve Church

What they're saying:

Antetokounmpo has a relationship with Evolve through his friendship with Evolve pastor and Bucks chaplain Kenneth Lock. The church's youth director said Antetokounmpo was always welcoming and gracious, and of course, many will always continue to welcome him here in Milwaukee.

Complete coverage

Dig deeper:

As Milwaukee reacts to the superstar shake-up of the reported trade, FOX6 News is hearing from fans, organizations, community leaders and others about the impact Antetokounmpo – and Portis – have had on the city. Read and watch more below.