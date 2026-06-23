The Brief The Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat, according to a report. Young athletes with the Antetokounmpo Academy said the program taught them lessons about perseverance, teamwork and community. The teens said they are grateful for the opportunities Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis helped create in Milwaukee.



It started 13 years ago with a kid from Greece dreaming of the NBA.

End of an era

What we know:

Giannis Antetokounmpo became a champion, an MVP and, as of Monday night, a reported member of the Miami Heat. While the blockbuster trade shook the NBA landscape, it left Milwaukee heartbroken.

Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks at 2021 NBA championship celebration in downtown Milwaukee

For anyone under the age of 15, Giannis is Milwaukee basketball. This generation of fans does not remember the lean years before the title. They only know greatness and unwavering loyalty.

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At local courts, the next generation of fans is trying to process the news. Young members of the Antetokounmpo Academy shared the lasting impact the Greek Freak has left on their lives.

Inside the Running Rebels East gym, lessons learned on the court go far beyond basketball.

Antetokounmpo Academy reacts

What they're saying:

"Perseverance," 15-year-old Nariah McMillon said.

"Teamwork," Tiera Chambers said. "...community."

Those values are reflected on the court every day by the young athletes taking part in the Antetokounmpo Academy.

"I grew up a lot since the first experience I got at Giannis Camp," McMillon said.

It is an opportunity the boys and girls said has left a lasting impact — one they do not take for granted.

"It's fun. All the different ways to play. I can get better each year," 14-year-old Jace Cleveland said. "It's a blessing to be part of this camp. Not many people are able to play basketball as much as they want to. I am able to do that so it's pretty fun."

The impact speaks to a legacy that goes far beyond the game.

"It's not just all basketball, like, life skills and like, more on to life," McMillon said.

"People might say that basketball isn't a girl sport or whatever but girls can do whatever they want," Chambers said.

But now, with the news of Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis leaving Milwaukee, the reality is sinking in.

"It still feels like a gut punch," Cleveland said.

A legacy beyond basketball

Big picture view:

Still, the teens are dedicating their game to the city's icons, repaying a debt of gratitude.

"Thank you for being a part of it kept giving us a big opportunity to play a big role," 15-year-old Brittany Anderson said.

"Giannis, I would say, thank you for our championship [...] For Bobby, I would say thank you for everything you've done, on and off the court, inspiring kids," Cleveland said.

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The loss of both star players weighs heavily on the city and leaves the future uncertain.

"Both of the best players on the books are leaving, and now I was like, without them, we don't know what will happen," Anderson said.

Kids carry lessons forward

Dig deeper:

As the Bucks enter a new era, these inner-city teens are carrying forward the lessons they gained watching their idols.

The teens said the reported departures were the only thing anyone was talking about Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo invites Milwaukee-area kids over to play basketball (Courtesy: Devon Jackson)

It is still unclear what the departures will mean for the future of the academy, but the young athletes said they are hopeful its doors stay open.

Complete coverage

Dig deeper:

As Milwaukee reacts to the superstar shake-up of the reported trade, FOX6 News is hearing from fans, organizations, community leaders and others about the impact Antetokounmpo – and Portis – have had on the city. Read and watch more below.