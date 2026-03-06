Get tickets to the 2026 Snap-on INDYCAR Weekend at the Milwaukee Mile

article

The Brief General public tickets for the 2026 Snap-on INDYCAR Weekend at the Milwaukee Mile (August 28–30) are now on sale. The event features the INDY NXT by Firestone races along with the headlining Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250 race (Saturday) and the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 (Sunday) race. Fans can also check out a free Fan Zone with driver autographs and appearances.



Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Snap-On INDYCAR Weekend at the Milwaukee Mile!

The big event will take place this summer, August 28–30.

After the 2025 INDYCAR chapter where Christian Rasmussen earned his first series victory, INDYCAR drivers will be looking to etch their names into the Milwaukee Mile history books.

2026 Snap-on INDYCAR Weekend

What we know:

From Friday’s practice runs to INDY NXT by Firestone races and the headlining Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250 (Saturday) and the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 (Sunday) races, the weekend is packed with heart-racing action that’s sure to thrill.

Adding to the excitement, the USF Pro 2000 series will bring even more high-speed, open-wheel intensity throughout race weekend.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Other events

What we know:

The fun isn’t just confined to the oval. The electric Free Fan Zone – built for new-to-the-sport race fans and Milwaukee Mile enthusiasts alike – will return. Driver appearances and autograph sessions will allow fans to get up close to their favorite racers.

As a special bonus, Vintage Indy will bring an interactive display that invites fans to take a spin through history by celebrating more than a century of open-wheel racing heritage with a remarkable fan experience.

Get tickets

What you can do:

Etix, accessed through the State Fair website, is the only authorized ticket seller for the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Digital, print-at-home, and mail-order options are available online. Service fees will apply.

The Wisconsin State Fair ticket office is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.