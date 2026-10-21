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Germantown police chase into Milwaukee ends with fatal crash

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Police Chases
Published October 21, 2026 3:29 PM CDT
Published October 21, 2026 3:29 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A Germantown police chase into Milwaukee ended with a fatal crash late Tuesday.
    • Police said the fleeing driver hit a pole near 46th and Fairmount.
    • MPD will lead the crash investigation, according to the Germantown Police Department.

MILWAUKEE - A Germantown police chase into Milwaukee ended with a crash that killed a passenger in the fleeing vehicle late Tuesday night, Oct. 20.

What we know:

Germantown police officers were called to investigate a "criminal incident" just before 11 p.m. When officers spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, the driver sped off.

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The chase ended when the driver lost control and hit a pole near 46th and Fairmount in Milwaukee. The 50-year-old driver was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. A 58-year-old passenger died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what the "criminal incident" was or where, exactly, the chase started in Germantown. 

What's next:

Germantown police said the Milwaukee Police Department will investigate the crash. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review criminal charges, according to MPD.

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The Source: Information in this story is from the Germantown Police Department and Milwaukee Police Department.

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