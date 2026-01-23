Animals rescued from Germantown barn fire, structure a total loss

article

A Germantown barn has been deemed a total loss, but the animals inside were rescued, after a fire on Friday afternoon, Jan. 23.

The first calls came at around 12:10 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene on Hilltop Drive near Appleton Avenue and found heavy smoke coming from the barn.

The Germantown Fire Department said gear was freezing due to the extremely cold temperatures, and the call was upgraded to the first box to bring in additional personnel. That allowed firefighters to circulate in and out of the cold.

Firefighters knocked down the flames, allowing emergency personnel to rescue the animals inside.

A bus was called in to provide a warming station for the more than 40 firefighters who actively worked at the scene. An excavator was brought in to overhaul part of the barn, which was deemed a total loss.

No foul play is suspected. No injuries were reported.

