Geneva Lake drowning, Chicago man dead: police

A Chicago man drowned in Geneva Lake on Friday afternoon, July 22.

Police were called to a pier in the town of Linn around 12:45 p.m. The man, identified as 81-year-old Peter Schauer, had already been pulled from the water and life-saving attempts were underway – but were ultimately unsuccessful.

An investigation found the victim had gone paddle boarding without a flotation device. He was around 100 yards from the pier when he encountered wake from a passing boat, police said, causing him to fall into the water.

Civilians found him after he went under the water and pulled him to shore unresponsive, police said.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office and other agencies assisted Geneva Lake police at the scene.