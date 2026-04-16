Generac portable generators recalled due to fire, burn hazards

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The Brief The U.S. CPSC issued a recall for nearly 150,000 Generac portable generators. The impacted units can leak fuel, posing a risk of serious injury or death. Consumers should go to the company's website to determine if their model and serial number are included in this recall.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on Thursday for nearly 150,000 Generac portable generators due to a fuel leak in some units that poses a risk of serious injury or death from fire or burn hazards.

What is the issue?

What we know:

The recall involves certain Generac portable generators that were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s and other stores nationwide and online from May 2025 through February 2026.

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According to the CPSC, the recalled generators can leak fuel from the carburetor when they are first filled with gasoline. Anyone with a generator that was previously filled with enough gas to move the gauge off "E," or who has used a generator without any gas leaking, can continue to use them.

An estimated 149,400 units were sold in the U.S., and there have been 114 reports of generator fuel leaks from units. No injuries have been reported.

What to do with recalled generator

What you can do:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Generac portable generator and go to the company's website to determine if their model and serial number are included in this recall.

The model and serial number are printed on a label attached to the side of each portable generator. If your unit is included in the recall and has either not yet been filled with gas or exhibited leakage after fueling as described above, contact a dealer to arrange for free repair.