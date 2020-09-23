Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 77

article

Gale Sayers, a Chicago Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, died Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

He was 77.

"All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this Game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He was the very essence of a team player -- quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life."

Sayers, known as the "Kansas Comet, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 after capturing "the attention of all of America," Baker said.

Sayers played only 68 NFL games due to an injury that shortened his career. Despite that, he tallied 4,956 yards and 39 TDs on 991 running plays, averaging 5.0 yards per carry, according to the NFL.

“Gale was a clear-cut — and first-ballot — Hall of Famer for his accomplishments on the field and for the man of character he was in life,” the statement added.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Gale. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Ardie, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will fly at half-staff until he is laid to rest.”

This story was reported from Cincinnati.