Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Jesse

By
Published  August 8, 2025 8:07am CDT
Future Forecaster
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - He wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping him accomplish. Meet 9-year-old Jesse - our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

