Expand / Collapse search

Future Forecaster: Meet 8-year-old Tylia

By
Published  November 14, 2025 8:05am CST
Future Forecaster
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Meet 8-year-old Tylia

Meet 8-year-old Tylia

Meet 8-year-old Tylia - our latest Future Forecaster.

MILWAUKEE - She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 8-year-old Tylia - our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Tylia helps Rob with the weather

Tylia helps Rob with the weather

Our latest Future Forecaster Tylia helps Rob Haswell with the weather.

PHOTO GALLERY

Image 1 of 10

 

Future ForecasterFOX 6 WakeUp News