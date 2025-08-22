Expand / Collapse search

Future Forecaster: Meet 10-year-old Gerard

August 22, 2025
Meet 10-year-old Gerard

He wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping him accomplish. Meet 10-year-old Gerard - our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Gerard helps Rob with the weather

10-year-old Gerard helps Rob Haswell with the weather.

